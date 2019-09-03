Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been assigned a $165.00 price target by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $155.63. 2,156,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.