Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 on October 7th

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.10.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9998043 EPS for the current year.

DOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270.63 ($3.54).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

