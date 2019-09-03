Donaco International (ASX:DNA) Trading Down 7.7%

Donaco International Ltd (ASX:DNA)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 5,771,005 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 460% from the average session volume of 1,030,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

About Donaco International (ASX:DNA)

Donaco International Limited engages in the leisure and hospitality businesses in the Asia Pacific region. It operates Star Vegas Resort & Club, a casino and hotel complex comprising approximately 100 gaming tables, 1500 slot machines, and 385 hotel rooms in Poipet, Cambodia on the border with Thailand; and Aristo International Hotel, a boutique casino comprising 400 hotel rooms in northern Vietnam, on the border with Yunnan Province, China.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Donaco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.