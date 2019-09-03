DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Down 4.5%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.54, 3,274,989 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,716,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.56 per share, with a total value of $495,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,464,000 after acquiring an additional 411,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,418,000 after acquiring an additional 451,768 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

