DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DXPE. TheStreet downgraded DXP Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti cut DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $559.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.