East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) vs. State Street (NASDAQ:STT) Head to Head Analysis

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 32.92% 15.42% 1.68% State Street 17.66% 12.13% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.86 billion 3.21 $703.70 million $4.66 8.83 State Street $12.97 billion 1.47 $2.60 billion $7.22 7.11

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than East West Bancorp. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. East West Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for East West Bancorp and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 State Street 2 7 5 1 2.33

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.93%. State Street has a consensus target price of $68.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.26%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than State Street.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats State Street on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

