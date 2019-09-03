Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) to Issue $0.03 0.03190 Dividend

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) declared a 0.03190 dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:EVGBC remained flat at $$99.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $100.02.

Get Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares alerts:

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.