Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given a $7.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edap Tms from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edap Tms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.87. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $607,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181,401 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 45.9% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

