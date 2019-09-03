eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Trading 5.3% Higher

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.56, 333,733 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 250,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

In related news, SVP Promod Narang sold 22,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $181,879.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $213,590 over the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $3,305,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 438,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 291,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,181,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 256,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $2,376,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

