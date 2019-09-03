Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of ERI opened at $38.51 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

