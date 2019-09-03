Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 16.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

