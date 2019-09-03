Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.24 ($3.72) and last traded at A$5.17 ($3.67), approximately 736,771 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.88 ($3.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.86 million and a PE ratio of 29.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.40.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile (ASX:EOS)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

