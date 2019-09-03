Elementis plc (ELM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $883.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.02. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.29 ($3.26).

Get Elementis alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215 ($2.81).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.