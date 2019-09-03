Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $0.27 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.75. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 737,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.