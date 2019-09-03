Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ESP stock opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.70 ($1.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.26. The company has a market cap of $566.11 million and a PE ratio of 11.89.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

