Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Endava posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAVA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $38.26 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

DAVA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,113. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

