Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

EIGI stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after buying an additional 2,441,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 3,017,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.