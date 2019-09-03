Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.84

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $3.00. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 528,418 shares changing hands.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of $471.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

