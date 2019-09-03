Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

