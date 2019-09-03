Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entertainment One Ltd. is engaged in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company provides film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing and digital content. Entertainment One Ltd. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENTMF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Entertainment One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Entertainment One from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENTMF opened at $7.05 on Friday. Entertainment One has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

