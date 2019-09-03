Espers (ESP) Trading Down 28.6% This Week

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $959,715.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00777752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00237237 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003663 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

