EUNO (EUNO) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. EUNO has a market cap of $312,092.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 30,535,840 coins and its circulating supply is 26,411,134 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

