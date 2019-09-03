Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.48

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 1062435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

