Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $4.03 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Signition LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.