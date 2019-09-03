Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Million

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to report sales of $1.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 million and the lowest is $630,000.00. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $11.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Fate Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of FATE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 303,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.83. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,396,972.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,141 shares of company stock worth $8,867,333. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,012,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 397.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 239,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after buying an additional 953,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 538,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.