FGL (NYSE:FG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FG. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of FGL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. FGL has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. FGL’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $807,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,191,530 shares of company stock worth $9,116,639 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of FGL by 722.7% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FGL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FGL by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FGL by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,789,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in FGL by 3,462.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 604,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

