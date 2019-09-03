Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152.80 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 152.66 ($1.99), approximately 24,325 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 84,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

Get Fidelity Japan Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 20,000 shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £30,600 ($39,984.32).

About Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.