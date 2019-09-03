First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 421,265 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 505,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

