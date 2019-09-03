FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $32,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.11. 4,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,009. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

