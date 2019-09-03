FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.82

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.82 and traded as low as $138.01. FirstService shares last traded at $138.88, with a volume of 6,625 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.44.

In other news, Director Michael Natale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.50, for a total value of C$69,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$623,250.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.