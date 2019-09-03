FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Plans — Dividend of $0.16

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1618 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

RAVI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $77.67.

