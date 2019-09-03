Fluence (ASX:FLC) Trading Down 3.6%

Fluence Co. Ltd (ASX:FLC)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), 205,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.42 ($0.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

Fluence Company Profile (ASX:FLC)

Fluence Corporation Limited provides packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and China. The company offers NIROBOX for water desalination and treatment of brackish water; Ultrafiltration solutions to remove suspended solids, endotoxins, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens from feed water; and reverse osmosis systems, which are used in desalination and other water purification processes.

