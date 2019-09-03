Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93, 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period.

