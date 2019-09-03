Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €77.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.54 ($92.49).

ETR FME opened at €61.06 ($71.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.15. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

