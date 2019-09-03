Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €74.80 ($86.98) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.48 ($68.00).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €44.25 ($51.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.42. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

