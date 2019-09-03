FuzeX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,169.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.49 million and $40,169.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Allbit. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00211818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01271415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019902 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, COSS, CPDAX, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Token Store and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

