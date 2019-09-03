GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $4.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.67, 224,722 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,090,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GME. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth $173,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,220,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 226,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $412.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.