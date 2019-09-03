Gas Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00014091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bitinka, Poloniex and Gate.io. Gas has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00217714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.01302669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088217 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bitinka, OKEx, Koinex, Poloniex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

