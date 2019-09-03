Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $313,395.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00011666 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Ovis and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $313,395.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00217709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01295466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.