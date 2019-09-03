Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.52, approximately 153 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 433,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $11,146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $728,000.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.