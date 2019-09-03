Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Globe International has a 1 year low of A$1.44 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of A$2.75 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Get Globe International alerts:

Globe International Company Profile

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hardgoods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Dwindle, Almost, Enjoi, Blind, Darkstar, Tensor, Dusters, and Impala Skates.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.