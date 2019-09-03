Globe Life (GL) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Globe Life to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Globe Life and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life Competitors 531 1528 1783 102 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Globe Life’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Life has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.30 billion $701.47 million 14.31 Globe Life Competitors $18.20 billion $1.03 billion 12.24

Globe Life’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Globe Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Globe Life has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 18.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.26% 12.34% 3.06% Globe Life Competitors 8.44% 8.30% 0.99%

Summary

Globe Life beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

