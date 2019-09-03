GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Set at $31.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on GMS (NYSE:GMS) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GMS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,277. GMS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GMS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GMS by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

