Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 5.5%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.19, approximately 1,989,330 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,135,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

