Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been assigned a $19.00 price target by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 68.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Golar LNG by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

