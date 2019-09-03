GoldCoin Price Reaches $0.0631 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $3,986.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00647790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

