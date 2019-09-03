Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alcoa (NYSE:AA) a $30.00 Price Target

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) received a $30.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. 2,604,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,196. Alcoa has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.