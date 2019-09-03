Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 5.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 1,328,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,836,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 185,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,200 shares in the company, valued at $374,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,430 shares in the company, valued at $409,632.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 213,400 shares of company stock worth $312,124 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

