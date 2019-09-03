Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 249.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

GLRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.94 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

