Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.60

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 31074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.81. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.07 million. Analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 48.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

